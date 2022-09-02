Google will have a new system to manage contacts from its app

If you use the app on your mobile, you will find an interesting novelty in an upcoming update.

A new filter that will make it easier for you to search for contacts without having to scroll through an endless list. We tell you what this novelty is about.

Google Contacts will have a filter system similar to Gmail

As mentioned in AP, the Google Contacts app will have a filter system similar to the one found in Gmail.

If you take a look at the Gmail app on Android you will see that it offers you a series of filters when you want to start a search. Without you having to take any action, Gmail shows you filters like Labels, From, To, Attachment, Date, Unread, etc. This makes it easy for you to find the email you are looking for in a few seconds.

A similar system can be found in Google Contacts in a future update. When we search for contacts we will find filters such as telephone contacts, email contacts, companies, among others.

This will prevent you from having to scroll through all your contacts and be on an endless search. Or it may be useful on more than one occasion when you do not remember the name of a contact, but you can use other information to perform the search. For example, if you remember that he works in a certain company, you can make that filter to narrow the search.

And on the other hand, these filters can also be used to group contacts taking into account different criteria to create labels. Remember that labels allow us to organize contacts into different categories, such as family, work, friends, etc.

At the moment, this new filter system for Google Contacts is in testing, so it is not yet available to users. We will have to wait for the future update to see if Google decides to implement this change.