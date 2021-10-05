Google will force more than 150 million users to use two-step verification

Google has posted a new entry on his blog of his services for all audiences and has announced that he will go ahead with his security plans for each account. So by the end of the year more than 150 million users will have two-step authentication.

In Google this is called 2SV (2-step-verification), and it is basically a function that forces the user to offer an additional way to verify their identity. Usually people can use your cell phone or a unique security key in hardware format.

Security to millions

This is what they said about it on the blog.

And because we know that the best way to keep our users safe is to turn on our security protections by default, we have started to automatically set our users’ accounts to a more secure state By the end of 2021, we plan to automatically enroll 150 million additional Google users on 2SV and we require 2 million YouTube creators to activate it

Some may complain, but the truth is that there is nothing safer than this, unless it is not having an account. Of course, it should be noted that having this extra layer of security is not infallible, although it is on Google’s side. The problem is when the user loses their phone or allows a cybercriminal to access it remotely, something more common than we think.

Although at least we can protect ourselves from password stealers and phishing, which is still the most used technique to steal passwords. The two-step verification will not allow anyone to access our account if they do not also have access to our cell phone or physical security key, so we will be more secure.

Still, a lot of users who haven’t set up their two-step verification are missing, so a future with all accounts secure is still a long way off. If you don’t know if yours is active, enter here and check it out.