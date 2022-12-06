Google will end Duplex on the Web, virtual assistant for online shopping and finding deals with AI

Google announced on Monday (05) that it will close Duplex on the Web, the web version of its virtual assistant that helps users shop online, search for deals and make reservations at cinemas and restaurants through a simplified interface. Launched in 2019, Duplex on the Web could be adopted by any website developer to serve as a user assistant, automating tasks by integrating users’ personal data when purchasing products and services. O closure of the tool will take place in December 2022🇧🇷

Duplex na Web, as its name suggests, is a web extension of Duplex, which arrived in Europe in June. The most comprehensive version of the tool is capable of simulating human service using AI to maintain a natural conversation with the user and book movie sessions, streamline searches for information about establishments and much more. - Advertisement - Over time, the tool ended up losing ground to existing Chrome and Assistant features. Auto-completion of forms and password management, for example, are popular and extremely useful features of Google’s browser. The personal assistant offers voice controls and other shopping facilities.

Duplex will continue to function normally, and will have even more dedication from Google. “By the end of this year, we will be turning off Duplex on the web and focusing fully on making AI advances to Duplex’s voice technology,” a spokesperson told the TechCrunch🇧🇷

