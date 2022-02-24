Google will end Basic mode in Chrome for Android

The improvements introduced in the optimization of mobile data consumption in Chrome in recent years, together with the advances in mobile price plans in many parts of the world thanks to the efforts of the different operators, has reduced the use of the mode Basic, a feature that came to Chrome on Android in 2014, originally known as Data Saver Mode.

At the time, it was wanted to address the need of mobile device users with slow connections, or quite limited data rates, to be able to access the web in acceptable conditions so that they can carry out the activities planned on the web.



Adapting to current times

With this change of scenery carried over time, Google is now committed to removing this feature, in clear decline in use, they note.

In this regard, through an updated support page, they have indicated that with the arrival of the stable version number 100 of Chrome for Android, this feature will finally no longer be available.

The arrival of version 100 is set for March 29. Despite its disappearance, Google will continue to work to continue enabling fast loading of websites on mobile devices with Chrome.

According to Google:

In recent years, we’ve seen the cost of mobile data decline in many countries and we’ve shipped many improvements to Chrome to further minimize data usage and improve web page loading. While Power Saver is going away, we remain committed to ensuring that Chrome can deliver a fast web page loading experience on mobile devices.

In this way, there is no need to worry, since the current situation is different compared to the one that came to exist years ago, since the Basic mode no longer makes sense to continue existing, and therefore, continue to be maintained, allowing efforts to be dedicated in other improvements and features of Chrome for Android.

All those users who may be affected by the removal of this feature, and who will be fewer and fewer, still have more than a month to look for a solution from among the options currently available in their respective locations.