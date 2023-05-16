Google will delete personal accounts that have been inactive for at least two years

Google becomes more serious with personal user accounts that have not been used for a long time, alluding to security reasons, considering them more insecure, and therefore, the object of attackers to get hold of them for illegitimate uses.

For Google, despite the protections and measures added over time to the accounts of all users, its internal analysis indicates that abandoned accounts are at least 10 times less likely than active accounts to have verification configured in Two steps.



- Advertisement -

It should not be forgotten that the company has been pushing, even automatically activating in some cases, two-factor verification in user accounts in order to improve protections.

Putting an end to completely abandoned accounts

In this regard, the company has just updated its policy on inactive accounts whereby starting next December (2023) they will begin to delete personal accounts, and all their content, that have not been used or have not been logged in. for at least 2 years.

At this point it should be remembered that there are services that begin deactivating accounts that have been in use for at least 9 months, so Google’s position is much more generous than competing services.

From Google they point out that the deletion of accounts will be done in stages, starting with the accounts that were created and never used again.

- Advertisement -

Before there will be multiple opportunities to recover the accounts

In any case, Google undertakes to send multiple notifications months prior to the deletion of the accounts, both to the email addresses of the accounts themselves and to those recovery email addresses to which they have been linked.

To keep accounts active, Google says you will need to:

login at least once every 2 years. If you have recently signed in to your Google account or any of our services, your account is considered active and will not be deleted.

In this sense, it will be considered active if the user account is used with the Play Store to install an application, to watch a YouTube video, to view email messages, or even if it is used to log in to a third-party application. .

- Advertisement -

Personal accounts that meet these requirements will also remain active:

If you have an existing subscription set up through your Google account, for example to Google One, a news publication, or an app, we also consider activity from this account and your account will not be affected.

To back up personal data and retain it for as short a time as possible

The company also recalls that it has mechanisms to back up personal data, such as Google Takeout, with more than ten years of availability for users to make a copy of their personal data, in addition to being able to use Inactive Account Manager. to point out what to do with the accounts and data after 18 months of inactivity.

In addition, with the deletion of abandoned accounts, the data of the users linked to said accounts will also be retained for less time, preventing them from falling into the hands of third parties who can get hold of them.

More information: Google