Google will bring Play Store Android games to Windows | Official

The Android games from the Play Store are about to arrive on Windows in official form: Google will release the Play Games app on Microsoft’s operating platform in the course of 2022. The announcement came during The Game Awards 2021; we cannot say that this is an absolute novelty, in the sense that there are already solutions, however free, that allow you to play Android games on your PC – let’s think for example of BlueStacks, which has been on the market for several years; in addition, Microsoft is working on its own built-in Android subsystem in Windows 11. It is currently being tested with Insiders.

If you want you could observe that both solutions have some limitations or contraindications, in a sense. BlueStacks is not “official” software (in the sense that it does not involve Microsoft or Google), while Microsoft’s system will not only be exclusive to Windows 11, cutting out Windows 10, but is developed in partnership with Amazon, so it will offer only the games on his Appstore. Indeed, Google’s initiative appears to be expressly designed to interfere with that of Microsoft and Amazon. It is not difficult to argue that the Appstore is inferior to the Play Store, both in quality and quantity of the catalog, and the availability of Play Games, among other things in official form, could prevent the Appstore from growing in popularity. It is true that Microsoft’s subsystem will be pre-installed by default, at least in Windows 11, so easier for users to obtain.

For the moment, Google has not provided many concrete details on its project. Said that Android emulation will take place completely locally, without any use of the cloud or other streaming technologies; that the software was developed internally, therefore without partnerships with existing emulator manufacturers (such as BlueStacks, in fact); which does not provide any special integration with Windows 11; and that the user will be able to continue their game without interruption by switching from a Chromebook to an Android smartphone / tablet to a Windows PC to another.

Warnings of this project had already emerged in recent months, “thanks” to the legal battle that sees deployed on one side Epic Games and on the other Apple and Google. The documentation, dating back to October 2020, spoke also of macOS, not just Windows; however, no official announcements to this effect have yet emerged.