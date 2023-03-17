Google will allow the transfer of eSIM data without the need for telephone operators

Google I would be working on a system that will allow users who have devices with technology eSIM transfer your data to another cell phone without requiring the support of the company telephony who hired to start the process.

The new feature that is currently in a phase of beta testing could reach devices that work with the operating system of Android 13 and will be available only on compatible devices. Also, with this update people will also be able to transform the data on their cards SIM physical to eSIM without the need for an internal process with the operators that manage the service.

Android expert Mishaal Rahman posted on his official Twitter account that the ability to transfer data eSIM from a phone Android another is being developed by means of an application called “SIM manager” that is of Google but that has not yet been released to the public nor has an upcoming arrival at the level of users.

According to Rahman, there is a possibility that, in principle, the transfer characteristic of data between cell phones is limited only to the devices pixel from Google, who are the ones who get the updates of Android 13 first and even before cell phones samsung.

However, in the case of the function of converting card data SIM physics to one eSIM It would be even more limited since not only is it required to start the process on the device, but also its approval by the operator, which would impair the meaning of the function by requiring approval, but which also guarantees greater security during the procedure.

Officially, the list of devices that will be able to execute these tasks or that are compatible with the application of SIM Manager of Google although it could be intuited that the first will be the telephones pixel followed by the samsung in its high and medium range. However, it is also not known if this feature could arrive within the series of updates of Android 13 or if it can be incorporated until the next one in .

How eSIM works on iPhones

Although the eSIM It is not a new technology, at least in the United States, its arrival on devices iPhone 14 in its regular, Plus, Pro and Pro Max models generated interest in the Latin American market, especially in countries with mobile operators that have not yet incorporated this service for customers.

Regarding its operation, it technology It is not very different from a physical SIM card that facilitates a series of services such as a telephone line and Mobile data. But the fundamental difference is found at the moment of its activation.

To activate a eSIM the operator of the service facilitates QR code that will be activated by the user in person or remotely and that will automatically activate the service. This unique code cannot be used by another person and in case you choose to change your plan telephony or data, it can be done just by scanning a new code.

Devices that have a eSIM they may also activate more than one virtual card at the same time and not necessarily that they correspond to similar plans, the same number of phone or even at the same mobile operatorso you could jump from one service to another just by configuring the device.