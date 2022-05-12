Google will add the local component to multisearch

Google searches are also evolving with the arrival of new experiences. With the recent arrival of the combined image and text search, produced last April, Google is now going one step further and, based on this experience, will launch the “multisearch near me” later this year.

With this feature, aims to make it easier to find local information by combining an image or screenshot with the text “near me”. This opens up a set of possibilities for nearby searches, such as restaurants, fashion retailers, home goods stores, etc.



Expanding possibilities in searches

For Google:

With the new “near me” multiple search query, you can find local options related to your current mix of visual and text-based search

In practice, it is just the addition of the local component in the multilookup.

But the novelties do not end there, since Google has also advanced the launch of a future visual search function that will merge several captures of the same scene into the same image.which will be useful when you have to search for available items in a larger sceneand perhaps it can be used in the future so that visual searches can be carried out through augmented reality helmets, although this aspect has not been commented on.

Google simply says:

In the future, with a breakthrough called “scene scan,” you’ll be able to use multi-search to pan the camera and get instant information about multiple objects in a larger scene. In the future, “scene exploration” will help you discover information about multiple objects in a scene at the same time.

There is no doubt that Google has a lot to do to advance the search capabilities that we will see in the future, which could jump from smartphones to other devices.

More Info/Image Credit: Google