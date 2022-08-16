Google Wear OS, improvements to the Play Store and Maps by the end of the year

- Advertisement -

Important software news coming for Wear OS: with the release just yesterday of the new smartwatches from Samsung, the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro (check out our video preview!) We had the opportunity to observe version 3.5 of the system for the first time wearable operating system from , which Samsung has been helping to develop since version 3.0. During the keynote, Google took the stage itself, and summarizing the most important announcements were the following:

Offline mode for navigation on Google Maps . At the moment it is necessary to maintain the connection with the smartphone. This news will arrive by the end of the year.

. At the moment it is necessary to maintain the connection with the smartphone. This news will arrive by the end of the year. Most modern Play . Basically it will be aligned with what is seen on smartphones and other classes of devices. There will be app collections, personalized tips, a section dedicated to trending apps, and much more. We also have a very short preview, which we put below. This update will also arrive later this year.

Deezer and SoundCloud arrive. It is not a completely new announcement but it has not been talked about for quite a while. On the Unpacked stage it was confirmed that – again – the two apps will be available by the end of the year. It should be noted that it has already been confirmed that the apps will support offline music playback, so as not to require constant connection to the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 44 mm Smartwatch Watch, Health Monitoring, Fitness Tracker, Long Battery Life, Bluetooth, Silver

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 LTE 44 mm Smartwatch, Health Monitoring, Fitness Tracker, Long Battery Life, Bluetooth, Sapphire

379 €

No phone, no problem. Later this year, new apps from @SoundCloud and @Deezer are coming to #WearOS, so you can listen phone-free while you’re on the go. #SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/cNh5IwFTQj – Wear OS by Google (@WearOSbyGoogle) August 10, 2022