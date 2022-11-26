Google, Wear OS app updates in view of the arrival of the Pixel Watch

- Advertisement -

Today is the big day for Google and just in view of the presentation event that will definitively unveil the new Pixel Watch, some Wear OS applications have been updated ahead of time. Let’s talk about the apps Phone, Weather and Fitbitwhich allow us to have a preview of their appearance on the new Made by Google smart watch.

As for the first, the Phone application, is the one that makes telephony operations possible both for LTE models, via Bluetooth, and in complete autonomy on smartwatches equipped with LTE connectivity. We have known for some time that it is no longer integrated but has been added to the Play Store to facilitate the release of updates and the arrival with greater punctuality. Here are some screenshots that highlight the main news.

There are not many differences from the previous version, however we can notice larger icons and a text with an increased font that allows you to read more clearly the names of the calling contacts and those in the phone book.

Also the renewed Meteo application relies on essentiality by showing the main information relating to the location of the current position. Here’s what it looks like in the new update.

The information is provided as usual by the widely used weather forecast site Weather.com and will allow us to know the UV index, precipitation and forecasts for the next 8 hours, as well as the partial ones for the next 5 days. We find two specific boxes “Forecast” and “UV Index”, there are also two complications for the same contents.

We close with the third updated application, namely Fitbit, which earns a completely renewed user interface.

In the new version of Fitbit for Wear OS we now find three main tabs: Discover, Today and Community, while the Premium tab, previously accessible, has been permanently removed. Among other things, about a month ago it emerged that from next year the Fitbit application will be able to rely on a Google account for data synchronization, thus simplifying the creation of a profile for new users.

