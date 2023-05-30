Google was working on a second foldable phone, but “it wasn’t good enough”

- Advertisement -

In the episodes of the “Made by Google” podcast we learn a lot behind the scenes of Google services and products.

And in its latest episode we found out about a product that didn’t make it to launch. Yes, it was a second folding device in the style of Pixel Fold. We tell you the details.

- Advertisement -

A second foldable mobile from Google that never saw the light

In the latest episode of the Made by Google podcast, the host had an extensive conversation with three members of Google’s design team, where they shared some interesting details about the latest releases: the Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet.

However, there was a piece of information that no one expected when Ivy Ross said:

I’m very proud of the team, because we had created another folding model and we had the discipline to hold back and say “no, it’s still not good enough”, and wait until we felt like we could do something good enough or better than what was already out there.

Yes, there was a second foldable in the plans for release at the last Google I/O. However, it was halfway and new saw the light.

Google explains why this folding was not presented

Although they did not mention too many details, Ross’s words clearly express that the device did not meet expectations. In a previous article we told you how the Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet and Pixel 7a were designed, where the design, quality and functionality standards that must pass to reach their releases are mentioned.

- Advertisement -

Stages that it seems that I do not overcome this second folding mobile in development. On the other hand, let’s remember that there were rumors of a possible folding device from Google that came to nothing, the Pixel Flip.

A device that was half-confirmed by Google Pixel product manager George Hwang in an interview when he mentioned that they were interested in designing another foldable device to accompany the Pixel Fold proposal.

In the podcast they didn’t mention if the project is still on the table, or has been scrapped, although with “no, it’s still not good enough” it gives hope that they will continue working on this mysterious foldable device. Perhaps it is one of the flagship products that the Google team presents at Google I/O 2024.