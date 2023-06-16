Google warns employees not to give confidential information to AIs

Alphabet, the company that owns Google, has warned its employees about the risks of generative AI, including Bard itself, created by them, so that confidential information is not shared in this type of tool nor that programmers trust codes generated by them.
According to news from the Reuters agency, which spoke to four internal sources about these alerts, Google said that Bard can make unwanted code suggestions, but it still helps programmers and also said that it aims to be transparent about the limitations of its technology .
The issue of security and privacy in relation to these AIs has been discussed for months, since ChatGPT was restricted in some places in Europe, especially considering that many user questions were available from the tool provider for future versions of the technology .
In terms of companies, Samsung itself has already banned the use of ChatGPT after engineers from its semiconductor factory entered confidential data into the service. Amazon banned its employees from sharing code or sensitive information with the chatbot, and Apple banned it altogether. Even its creator, OpenAI, advises users to be careful what they’re typing at the prompt.
In addition to potentially potentially sensitive data being read by human reviewers, there is a risk that this information could be exposed in data leaks or hacker attacks. In March, OpenAI temporarily took ChatGPT’s conversation history function offline after a bug caused other users’ conversation titles to appear in the user history sidebar.