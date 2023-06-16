Google warns employees not to give confidential information to AIs

Alphabet, the company that owns Google, has warned its employees about the risks of generative AI, including Bard itself, created by them, so that confidential information is not shared in this type of tool nor that programmers trust codes generated by them.

According to news from the Reuters agency, which spoke to four internal sources about these alerts, Google said that Bard can make unwanted code suggestions, but it still helps programmers and also said that it aims to be transparent about the limitations of its technology .