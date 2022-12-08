Google wants you to watch YouTube Shorts from your Smart TV. How will they do it?

- Advertisement -

TikTok has become the quintessential social network thanks to a different mechanic that has captivated millions of users. To the point that Instagram has launched Reels to counter its rival and YouTube has done the same with the Shorts.

And it is that the arrival of music videos has marked a before and after in the social network sector, by opening up a wide range of possibilities so that you can create all kinds of content with which to have a fun time.

Althoughe YouTube Shorts is gaining more and more weight, It is still behind TikTok, so Google wants to give it a boost. And what better way than allowing you to enjoy the videos on this platform from the comfort of your smart TV.

Watch vertical YouTube videos on your TV is now possible

For this reason, as reported by colleagues at XDA Developers, Google has just released a YouTube update that will allow its Shorts platform to be seen through smart TVs.

The problem is that YouTube Shorts is designed to be used on mobile phones, and the format of the screen is totally different from that of a smart TV.

So Google has announced that e Shorts vertical videos will be viewable on a smart TV. At first, Google tried to offer this content for Smart TV, but it was not well adapted to the television format, causing a rather limited user experience.

Now, the company has just announced a complete redesign of the app so that the experience when watching Youtube Shorts from a smart TV lives up to expectations.

enlarge photo youtube shorts Google

To do this, Google has just published a promotional video in which he explains how you can watch YouTube Shorts through your smart TV for a great experience.

After carrying out different tests, Google realized that the end user preferred an interface with more options, instead of a minimalist bet and one that offered fewer tools. So the Mountain View-based giant took note of user experiences to offer an interface that it has created completely from scratch with the aim of making YouTube Shorts look great on your television.

Alsothe American company has announced that very soon they will be able to launch this renewed app, which will be called YouTube Shorts for TV and that will arrive in the coming weeks to Smart TVs launched in 2019 onwards.

In this way, this new app It will be compatible with all smart TVs that have the YouTube application. And, if that wasn’t enough, Google has announced that it will also come to next-generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft in the future.