Google wants you to be able to summon its assistant more easily. How will do?

Google I/O 2022 is off to a strong start. While we wait for the big G to introduce its Pixel Watch and Pixel 6a, we want to tell you about one of the new features that the Mountain View-based company has announced. And we already anticipate that, if you use your voice assistant on a regular basis, you are going to find a very interesting surprise. Until now, the only way to activate Assistant is through the voice command Ok, Google. Now, the Mountain View-based company has just announced the biggest change to its voice assistant. In this way, Google has just announced that it will no longer be necessary to say Ok Google to activate the voice assistant. We are talking about one of the most anticipated functions so that we have faster access to the different functions that this voice assistant offers, so that you do not have to waste time invoking Google Assistant. And the big G has listened to our requests by the looks of it. You can now ask Google Assistant for things without saying “Ok, Google” first As reported by the American company during Google I/O 2022, owners of a Nest Hub Max are going to be the first to enjoy this new feature that It has just been deployed globally. In this way, it will have a first function called Look and Talk and, as its name suggests, you will only have to look at the Google Nest Hub Max for the device to recognize you using its webcam so that you can give it any order without having to invoke to the voice assistant. Google has promised that none of this data is stored on its servers. The second novelty comes with the Quick Phrases function. Without having to invoke the well-known phrase, you will be able to activate different functions, such as programming a timer or asking the time more quickly. On the other hand, the company has announced various improvements to its voice assistant to improve the user experience. Now, Assistant will be able to understand more natural speech, in which the characteristic “mmmm” while we speak will not make us lose the order we have given. All thanks to the neural networks of the Google Tensor chip that this device incorporates. Regarding the global launch of this function, we will have to wait a bit before Google incorporates this function to all users, so now the only thing we can do is be patient and wait for the corresponding update, unless we have a Nest Hub Max. >