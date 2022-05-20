Google wants to protect us from malicious links: this is the new Google Chat notice

Google remains committed to offering security and privacy enhancements in all its services and operating systems. At Google I/O 2022 we already saw how Android 13 will bring a good dose of improvements in these sections. However, the thing does not stop there and the Mountain View company is about to launch a new feature in its Google Chat application.

Google itself announces that its integrated messaging service is about to launch warning messages against dangerous links. Something similar to what is already in other apps in the Google suite, such as Gmail, Documents or Spreadsheets.

Google Chat users will also be protected from dangerous links

The new functionality of Google Chat basically consists of, as you can see in the previous image, showing a red color banner at the bottom of the conversation. Valid for links or invitations of any type that the system detects as malicious or, at least, suspected of being so. The (translated) message in question reads as follows:

“This invitation is suspicious: This conversation links to phishing sites that may try to steal your information.”

After this message, the option to equally accept this chat or block it directly and have the sender marked as suspicious.

As Google itself states on the Workspace Updates blog, this feature will be available to everyone. Both Google Workspace customers (including legacy G Suite Basic and Business) and users using personal Google accounts.

They also confirm that is already launching, although it will be staggered and they hope that in 15 days all users will have it. Therefore, it will come to you soon if it has not already done so. What they do not confirm is whether it will also be an option enabled on iOS or it remains only on Android, but according to what has been seen on other occasions, it is likely that it will end up being something universal because it is not directly linked to the Android operating system.

Via | 9to5Google