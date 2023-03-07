Google wants to make Android and the Play Store safer in 2023

In a blog post aimed at developers, Google presented the various measures that the firm intends to take to strengthen security on Android and the Play Store in 2023.

In an article published on its blog dedicated to developers, Google presented the various measures it intends to take in 2023 to strengthen and improve security on the Play Store and on Android. “Keeping Android and Google Play safe so developers can build successful businesses and deliver great apps and games to billions of users around the world is our top priority.” writes the Mountain View firm in the preamble.

Privacy Sandbox launches its user beta

In its paper, Google mentions in particular the launch in 2022 of Privacy Sandbox on Android, a technology aimed at improving the protection of user privacy and which includes mechanisms to limit the data collected by applications.

According to Google, it’s time to move on to the next phase with deployment of the first beta version of Privacy Sanbox on Android with a small panel of users. Until now, only developers have been able to benefit from the benefits of this system.

More security on the Play Store thanks to Android 14

Regarding Google Play, the American company claims that it will continue to improve the “Data Security” section of its storeespecially with the integration of new rules and functionalities aimed at giving users “more clarity and control over deletion” of their information.

Still regarding the Play Store, Google also details the advances made possible by the Preview version of Android 14 on the Security side. For example, developers can use the photo picker to allow users to share specific photos with an app, instead of giving access to their entire gallery.

The case of NFT modules in applications

Among the rest of the new features addressed by the web giant, we must mention improvements to the Play Integrity API, which protects apps and games against intrusions and unauthorized access. Finally, Google mentions the requests of many developers include additional modules in their NFT-related apps.

On this point, Google wants to be careful and affirms that it is for the time being necessary “to strike a balance between innovation and our responsibility to protect users”. Discussions around possible policy changes are ongoing with partner developers.

