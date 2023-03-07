5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeMobileAndroidGoogle wants to make Android and the Play Store safer in 2023

Google wants to make Android and the Play Store safer in 2023

AndroidTech News

Published on

By Mubashir Hassan
google wants to make android and the play store safer.jpg
google wants to make android and the play store safer.jpg
- Advertisement -

In a blog post aimed at developers, Google presented the various measures that the firm intends to take to strengthen security on Android and the Play Store in 2023.

google android security
Credits: Google

In an article published on its blog dedicated to developers, Google presented the various measures it intends to take in 2023 to strengthen and improve security on the Play Store and on Android. “Keeping Android and Google Play safe so developers can build successful businesses and deliver great apps and games to billions of users around the world is our top priority.” writes the Mountain View firm in the preamble.

Privacy Sandbox launches its user beta

In its paper, Google mentions in particular the launch in 2022 of Privacy Sandbox on Android, a technology aimed at improving the protection of user privacy and which includes mechanisms to limit the data collected by applications.

- Advertisement -

According to Google, it’s time to move on to the next phase with deployment of the first beta version of Privacy Sanbox on Android with a small panel of users. Until now, only developers have been able to benefit from the benefits of this system.

google android security
Credit: 123RF

More security on the Play Store thanks to Android 14

Regarding Google Play, the American company claims that it will continue to improve the “Data Security” section of its storeespecially with the integration of new rules and functionalities aimed at giving users “more clarity and control over deletion” of their information.

How to get Apple Music for free
  • TAGS

Still regarding the Play Store, Google also details the advances made possible by the Preview version of Android 14 on the Security side. For example, developers can use the photo picker to allow users to share specific photos with an app, instead of giving access to their entire gallery.

Also to read : Google launches a feature for Android that paves the way for a future without passwords

The case of NFT modules in applications

- Advertisement -

Among the rest of the new features addressed by the web giant, we must mention improvements to the Play Integrity API, which protects apps and games against intrusions and unauthorized access. Finally, Google mentions the requests of many developers include additional modules in their NFT-related apps.

On this point, Google wants to be careful and affirms that it is for the time being necessary “to strike a balance between innovation and our responsibility to protect users”. Discussions around possible policy changes are ongoing with partner developers.

Source : Google

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Europe

EU sanctions Russian officials accused of ‘systematic’ sexual violence against Ukrainian women

The European Union decided on Tuesday to sanction nine individuals, including high-ranking officials of...
Tech News

POCO X5 Pro is homologated by Anatel and sales in Brazil should start soon

The POCO X5 Pro was homologated for the Anatel and its sales in ...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.