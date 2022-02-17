Google wants to improve its search engine with a series of widgets

While Google’s search engine home page has a minimalist look, free of any distractions beyond our search, it may change in the future.

It seems that the Google team is testing a series of widgets for the desktop version of the search engine.

Google tests widgets on the desktop version of its browser

As mentioned in Android Central, Google is testing a series of widgets on the main page of the search engine. These widgets have the same style as the cards found at the bottom of Bing, Microsoft’s web browser.

And no, it is not related to the Discover widgets, which we find in the Google app on Android. The dynamics is more like the widgets of Windows 11, since they intend to cover different topics of interest to the user. For example, one of the widgets is dedicated to the weather, based on the user’s location.

And a series of widgets dedicated to trends, content to watch on streaming platforms, news, local events, among other options, will also be displayed. And it will only be necessary to position the cursor on one of the widgets for it to expand and display the corresponding information.

And along with this list of widgets will be the option to disable them to return to the classic version of the Google home page. At the moment, it is only a test, so only some users have noticed this change in the Google search engine.

So we will have to wait to see this widget system in operation. These may be a series of default widgets or may be customized based on user activity. It is also not clear if the Google team considers extending this new dynamic to everyone, or it will just be one of the many tests that are carried out to test new user experiences.