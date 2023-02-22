Google wants to bring improved firmware security to Android phones

That’s because every bit of firmware also provides countless opportunities for malicious actors to take advantage of your phone’s hardware. The Android security team is applying years of experience to what they call “firmware hardening”. what basically means Enhanced security to prevent opportunistic exploitation of bugs, exploits and remote hijacking .

Firmware is an essential part of the operation of devices alongside platforms and their various processors, and now Google has new plans on how to reinforce device security, focusing on the software sector, in partnership with the Android operating system team.

However, the big concern is ensuring that the phone’s processing is not slowed down due to the increased amount of security processes in place. That’s why Google is turning to several partners to help solve this problem, which they say has been a silent threat for many years.

Teams from both companies jointly rewrote all the features and functions of Android 13 in Rust, a programming language that is protected against memory attacks by design.

In general, if done well and not slowing down the processors, users shouldn’t notice big changes. It is, in fact, a reinforcement in the security of the devices that will bring more peace of mind to your routines.

Do you expect some other kind of security enhancement for your Android device? Have you faced any hacker invasion that messed up your plans?