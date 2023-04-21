Google wants advertisers to use its AI to create ad campaigns

Apparently, Google intends to use its generative AI in its advertising tools. A strategy that seeks to benefit advertisers, since they could create their own ads in a simple way, and without the intervention of a professional.

However, this new proposal from Google may not be received with great enthusiasm, since there are still many questions regarding AI systems.

- Advertisement -

Create ad campaigns with Google’s AI

According to a Financial Time report, Google is considering making some features of its generative AI available to advertisers. This would allow them to create advertising campaigns by combining existing tools with the potential of AI.

And the dynamics proposed by this new initiative would be very simple to apply for the creation of a marketing strategy. For example, advertisers could upload to the platform all the images, videos and texts they want to be included in their campaigns, so that Google’s AI “remixes” all these elements for their creation.

Once the process is finished, the advertiser would have his advertising campaign totally created from a few simple guidelines. And of course, all the variables of the campaign would be taken into account, for example the target audience, sales objectives, etc.

Although the Google team has not commented on it, the report mentions that this new dynamic could be included in Performance Max. Let’s remember that this is a type of Google Ads campaign that is already automated by AI, so they may be looking to reinforce this proposal.

- Advertisement -

However, this idea might not excite all advertisers. Conversely, this new approach could cause resistance, as AI bugs are known, and some may not want to take the risk at this early stage.

At the moment, it is only a statement of intent that the Google team announced in an internal presentation, although they seem to have a roadmap to make this dynamic a reality.