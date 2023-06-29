Google Wallet will be much more useful: soon it will support payments with QR codes

- Advertisement -

As our reliance on smartphones grows, companies like have introduced very useful services like Wallet. This allows users to link their cards so they can make using their phones (similar to Apple Pay and Samsung Pay). Most phones use the NFC chip to carry out transactions, but some do not – which means that these users are missing the opportunity to use these types of services. The good news is that Google is trying to fix this. During the Google For Brazil 2023 event, the company announced that it will soon introduce for payments through the use of QR . A good breakthrough for everyone This means that if you’re in a store and want to use Google Wallet, instead of holding your phone up to the payment terminal -yes, the same as a card-, you simply scan the QR code that the merchant has printed and you can proceed with the payment through the application we are talking about. This is not a new way of paying in itself, as there are several countries in Asia where QR code payments are more common than NFC-based ones. For example, street food vendors in countries in this part of the world show them so that users can pay for their purchases. So it is supporting something that is already used in some corners of the world with very good effectiveness. Consequently, it is a good thing that Google supports it. This addition to paying with QR codes expands the payment options available to Google Wallet users, giving them a convenient alternative in case they don’t have NFC on their device (or don’t want to use it). In addition, this is another sign that Google is committed to adapting its services to different regions and market needs. They are secure payments for Google Wallet It is important to note that payments with QR codes offer additional benefits in terms of security, since the unique code generated for each transaction provides an additional layer of protection against fraud. Users can feel more at ease using this feature, knowing that their financial data is securely protected. In addition, unwanted access to the NFC chips is prevented. In summary, the introduction of support for QR code payments in Google Wallet expands the possibilities for users and demonstrates Google’s commitment to continuous improvement of its services. With this addition, users using this mobile payment system will be able to enjoy a more convenient and secure payment experience. >