HomeMobileAndroidGoogle Wallet takes over from Google Pay on Android

Google Wallet takes over from Google Pay on Android

MobileAndroidTech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
googlewallet 1000x600.png
googlewallet 1000x600.png
- Advertisement -

Following the plans announced during the last google I/0 2022, the deployment of Google Wallet as a replacement for Google Pay begins to be effective for more and more users of the Internet giant. It is expected that in the coming days and weeks it will be like this for everyone, within the markets included in the first phase of this change.

Not that Google Wallet is something new. Nothing is further from reality: Google’s “electronic wallet” It has been around the android ecosystem for more than a decade, trying to cover more and more tasks. And it continues: substitution of credit and debit cards, yes, but also tickets for transport and shows, flight boarding passes, gift cards… even for vaccination records or other types of identification, it is postulated.

[mb_related_posts1]

Be that as it may, Google Wallet’s next step in its evolution is quite a journey back, after the first leg: to replace Google Pay as an Android application with which to carry out payments via NFT. It will do so over the coming days and weeks as a regular update to Google Pay, which will be renamed simply Wallet and will include other features such as those mentioned above, as they become available.

Google Wallet - Google Pay

Advertising reaches the Spotify podcast in Spain

Google Pay, however, does not disappear, as it will continue to function as an indication of the Google payment system in third-party services. On sites, physical or virtual, where you can pay or buy Google Pay/Wallet cards, go. In other words, Google Pay will be the system, Google Wallet the application addressed to the end user.

With respect to the end user, Google Wallet will replace Google Pay in territories around the world, including Germany, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Belgium, Canada, ChiliCroatia, Denmark, United Arab Emirates, Slovakia, SpainEstonia, Finland, France, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Norway, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, Romania, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan and Ukraine.

The truth is that Google Pay works very well and the same is expected of Google Wallet, with the multipurpose addition that awaits it, Even so, suspicions about Google and data, together with the fact that practically all banks allow payments through NFT with its mobile applications, it is going to make it difficult for the Internet giant. With a but, this time in his favor: having it all unified in a single applicationa factor, that of comfort, that Google has always had as a flag.

[mb_related_posts2]
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Facebook

The 8 forms of scams on Facebook Marketplace, how to be careful

Facebook Marketplace is Meta's e-commerce proposal, which over time has managed to attract more...
Entertainment

“The Powerpuff Girls” and “Foster’s Home” will return with new versions

Secondly, the new version of Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends will be aimed at...
Developers

Film adaptation of the role-playing game series: First trailer for Dungeons & Dragons

Entertainment

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” released its impressive official trailer

Is here! Official trailer revealed The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of...

More like this

Reviews

The day a mid-range processor from MediaTek put the best of Qualcomm on the ropes

For years MediaTek has been in the shadow of Qualcomm. Less...
How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Apps

The Android mobiles with the best autonomy (2022)

There is a wide variety of android phones in the market, to such an...

© 2021 voonze.com.