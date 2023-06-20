Google Wallet receives visual change when exchanging cards for in-app payment

- Advertisement -

O google wallet is getting some subtle changes in the visual part of your application. According to information from the portal Android Policeone of these novelties allows the user to view their registered cards in a slightly different way than in previous versions. If you look closely, the cards were distributed in such a way that they gave the impression that one was next to the other. Now, that has changed and whoever has more than one card registered will be able to notice that the options are one after the other, something closer to what you see in a physical wallet.

Then, when the user swipes to the left, the card behind is highlighted and this movement continues in carousel style. In addition, the changes also include the possibility of seeing which card-issuing bank is, as well as an indicator that helps to know which model is chosen to be the default for payments. - Advertisement - For now, this update with new visual details is not yet released to all users, but it is being made available gradually, which means that some people can already see the news in your application. It is not yet known when everyone will be able to check out this version of the application.



