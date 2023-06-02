Google Wallet gains features in the US, with support for state documents

- Advertisement -

In May last year, Google announced the return of the Wallet digital wallet service to replace Google Pay in Europe and in 38 other countries. Now, the company brings some news to try to give strength and continuity to the app. In an official blog post, Google Wallet Vice President and General Manager Jenny Cheng says that users will now be able to add any passes that have a barcode or QR Code as a way to speed up scanning items of the day. a day for quick access.

This will include, for US users at least, adding transit tickets, parking passes and also the inclusion of state documents. In the case of Maryland, it is already possible to add your ID or driver’s license. Arizona, Colorado and Georgia will be the next American states to be contemplated with this function. Google Wallet gains even more support for health insurance cards and other private passes. The search giant is collaborating with Humana, an American health insurer, to create a digital version of a health insurance card. In the UK, you can store your National Insurance Number in Google Wallet via the HMRC app. Tesla takes the step: it will prepare a new Model Y that will be cheaper