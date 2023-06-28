Google Wallet: even the oldest smartphones will be able to pay without contact

- Advertisement -

If to date most smartphones in circulation are equipped with NFC technology, this is not yet the case for all devices. Google has therefore developed a new contactless payment method for the latter within its Wallet application. From now on, it is also possible to scan a QR code to pay the bill.

Google announced several new features for its Wallet application during its last I/O conference. The most notable is undoubtedly the digitization of loyalty cards and driving licenses, although these are not the only projects underway at the Mountain View firm. Indeed, on the occasion of the fifth edition of the Google for Brazil event, it announced the arrival of a novelty that will appeal to owners of older smartphones.

To date, Google Wallet, which is gradually replacing Google Pay worldwide, allows contactless payment using NFC technology, which is fitted to most modern smartphones. In fact, devices that do not offer this device cannot replace a bank card. Google will therefore solve this problem with a solution relatively: a QR code. This will be displayed on the payment terminal so that the user can scan it with his smartphone and proceed to payment.

No NFC? No problem for Google Wallet

This feature is not a first for Google, since the company has already deployed it in India via its GPay application. This time, she is therefore arriving in Wallet, only in Brazil at first. A thoughtful strategy, since many smartphones without NFC are still in circulation in the South American country.

On our side of the globe, the feature will certainly not have as much popularity, the majority of current smartphones already embedding the technology. Google has not yet communicated on a possible global deployment. Still, the desire not to leave out users who do not have a compatible device is commendable. We therefore hope that the functionality will find its way to us.

Source : Google