Google Voice receives function that switches between mobile and Wi-Fi connections in case of signal failures

Google is releasing a new update for Voice, its app for audio calling, texting and voicemail. The new version of the platform adds an important feature that recognizes the best available network connections for calls and switches to the best signal automatically. Called “smart network switching” (in free translation from English), the function checks all accessible internet networks during an ongoing voice call on Google Voice. For example, if there is a connection failure with Wi-Fi, the app will automatically switch to mobile data usage so that the connection is not interrupted.

Prior to the update, Google Voice only identified the optimal network when the call was placed and did not make switches that would improve network performance. - Advertisement - The feature is essential for those who need to move around while making voice calls. When leaving home, for example, a user will lose home network signal, but the app will automatically connect to the mobile internet (if available) to maintain uninterrupted communication.

In addition to searching for a new network when the connection fails, the smart switch will also identify which connection — be it mobile or Wi-Fi — offers the best call quality and will automatically switch so users have the best experience available. The new addition makes the big tech calling app even smarter. Another outstanding function is the identification of the reason for call failures. The latest update began rolling out on Friday, the 16th, but is gradually rolling out to all eligible Google Workspace consumers.

