google voice embraces material design, new version coming soon

Google Voice is a service that allows you to call and send messages over the Internet based on Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) which arrived in Italy in 2021. Compared to other basic applications of the Google suite, such as Gmail or Workspace solutions, has never been prioritized when it comes to design updates, but apparently the Material You is making an appearance here as well.

Although Google Voice is available for Android, iPhone and desktop, the interface was still the same as it used to be and was actually dated, but as first noted by 9to5Google, the latest version of the application (v2023.03.20.518941070) introduces dynamic themes, i.e. interface elements borrow primary and secondary colors from the active background. This helps overall UI cohesion, especially in themed Google apps. Here are two screenshots shared by the source, showing the differences between the old version on the left and the new one on the right.

The shape and look of the buttons has also changed slightly, with precise pill-shaped indicators in the bottom bar. A square floating action button with rounded corners replaces the circular keypad button and remains locked in place even if you scroll through the call log. The in-app search field at the top is also pill-shaped rather than rectangular.

If you use the app widget you will notice that Google has paid close attention to the details, adding rounded square selection indicators. The latest version of the app is being launched but we tell you right away that at the moment you won’t find it yet on the Play Store. The update will most likely arrive in the next few hours automatically, but as always, you might want to avoid the wait by installing the new version from APKMirror.

Speaking of news, we recall that a new Google Chat function was recently announced, which could prove to be very useful for those who are used to using the service for work and want more control over notifications and operations. This is the possibility of activating a “Do not disturb” program both on the web and on mobile.