Google ups the ante on hardware, but slowly: you can’t buy anything it has announced yet

The Google I/O is not a hardware event per se, but since the first Google Pixel arrived, the hardware has reared its paw almost every year to a lesser or greater extent. At Google I/O 2022, we have gone from the paw to the whole body with an unprecedented presence of new google devicesmany of which are the first in their series.

Google has let us see two mobile phones, headphones, a smartwatch and even a tablet, although Today you won’t be able to buy any of them.: They all arrive in the future tense, some of them delaying until next year.

Lots of hardware planned, but not ready

Hardware has had an unprecedented presence at Google I/O 2022, although we are left with the impression that Google wanted to show us more than it had ready at the timeperhaps to reinforce the idea that the commitment to hardware is not a fad, but a long-term commitment.

In total, Google spoke of five devices during Google I/O, of which two of them can be considered final, while of the other three we have only seen a couple of renders and details and the promise that they will be a reality at some point in the future.

Google has wanted to sell us many motorcycles at Google I/O but you still can’t buy any of them

More curious is that not even the devices that are already official, the Google Pixel 6a and the Google Pixel Buds Pro can already be purchased. Although it is usual that there is a waiting period from the announcement to the purchase, on this occasion more than two months will pass before you can get your hands on one: both will go on sale from July 21.

Both the Google Pixel 6a and the Pixel Buds Pro will go on sale “soon” (from July)

The Google Pixel 6a and the Pixel Buds Pro have been the two products officially launched at Google I/O, but Google also has let us see three more devices that are not ready yet: the next Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel Watch and the Pixel Tablet.

We were almost sure that the Pixel Watch would be officially presented -with its price and all its data- at the event, but finally what Google has done has been to confirm all the rumors basically stating that yes, they are developing their first smartwatch, but that you will not be able to get hold of it yet. It will arrive sometime in the fall.

Google has let us “see” five devices: two of them will be available for purchase in July, two in the fall and one next year, perhaps

What we did not expect it was a Google tablet, the first for many years. Google has wanted to show us the tablet, but not much: it has literally let us see a single corner, without more data or specifications. And the wait in this case is even longer: it will arrive sometime next year.

The Pixel Tablet (on the right) and other Google devices the company has announced

All this gives us the impression that Google I wanted to show more devices than I actually had ready. Two of them are, more or less, a reality, while the rest can only be considered intentions that could change at any time. This is indicated by Google itself on its blog:

These devices have not been authorized as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission or other regulators. These devices may not be sold or otherwise distributed until the required legal authorizations have been obtained.

Why Google has decided to build muscle with the hardware (without having gone to the gym first) is something that only Google knows, but for now those who have their eye on one of these devices they must have patience, because none of them can be bought compulsively right now in a momentary hype sale. This is the summary of the devices that Google presented and their availability.