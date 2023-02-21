Google updates web version of Contacts increasing integration with Gmail and Docs

This feature increases integration with other big tech platforms, improving productivity. In the case of Gmail, on the right side, just click on the Contacts icon to view the phone numbers linked to the account, with emphasis on the new feature that allows you to add a new person to the agenda without leaving the email.

Last Friday, the 17th, Google updated the operation of the Contacts application, improving the user experience with the launch of a new feature in the sidebar in Gmail and Docs. The novelty allows you to create contacts and edit the existing ones directly through the company’s e-mail service or text editor.

In a post made on her blog, the developer explains that this function has started to be made available to users and should reach everyone globally by March 4 for all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, in addition to personal accounts.

This is the first new feature launched by Google for the Contacts platform in 2023, and until then the most recent novelty was the arrival of the new ‘Highlights’ tab, providing quick access to the most dialed numbers. There are also rumors that point to the launch of a new widget for the app, but nothing has been confirmed.

See the new service integration below: