Google updates Wear OS and is more like Android, how do you get it?

Without making much noise Google has released a new version of the operating system it has for smart watches called Wear OS. It includes some improvements that are interesting in the design section, and also corrects some problems that had been detected in operation.

One of the big changes that you will find in version 3.2 of this software has to do with the icons that are included in the applications that exist in the operating system. Especially this is notable with the own ones that are included by default in Wear OS, since the design of these is much more similar to those that exist in Android 12. Therefore, an important step is taken to achieve something that the Mountain View company has been seeking for a long time: to unify the aesthetics of all its works.

A clear example of what we are saying is that the icons of applications such as the Calendar, the Alarm or the Configuration itself are now much more thematic and they can be perfectly distinguished taking into account the use they offer when using them. In addition, also the aesthetics of what is shown in the notifications has changed, with the use of more uniform colors that gives a much better sense of continuity than in previous versions of Google’s operating system. Even, it must be said that access to it is now better.

Other changes included in the update

These can be considered minor, but they are not unimportant. An example of what we say is that the running stability when executing applications, which has been achieved by improving the use given to the hardware integrated in smart watches (the vast majority use a Qualcomm processor). He too power consumption has been optimizedwhich is always positive, since smartwatches are devices that do not have particularly large batteries.

Google

Something that is surprising, as they comment on the source of the information, is that there are no signs of life of the new and long-awaited design of the Google assistant that the Mountain View company has been announcing for some time. Therefore, we will have to wait for future updates to know exactly what is being worked on. a pity

Deployment of this improvement

The update image is available for Wear OS emulators, which means that in matter of days The sending to the devices will begin to proceed with the installation. There are no major restrictions in terms of hardware, so all smart watches that include the third version of this operating system will be able to enjoy these improvements without problems.

