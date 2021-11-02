Google updates the weather widget for Android with multi-day forecasts

One of the great improvements that smartphones have brought us to our day to day is that we no longer depend on getting on the internet, listening to the radio or consulting Teletext (does anyone remember it?) To be aware of the weather. to do. The measurements are now so precise that we can quickly see what awaits us throughout the day, by hours, and decide whether to take the umbrella or not. Weather applications that usually bring both iOS and Android natively have helped this comfort a lot, and that in recent times have done an immense job of bringing that information closer to us, thanks to widgets that we can place on the same screen of Start to check a weather forecast with a simple click. Google improves the weather widget What Google has done now is to go one step further and take those forecasts of several days and take them to the same operating system widget, those that are changing thanks to the arrival of the Android 12 you material and that They will see an update of their APK in the near future. When it arrives, we will have an element similar to the one you can see just below on the mobile home screen. With this new widget you will be able to check if that plan that they propose to go around for a few days is worth it, if it is going to be sunny, cloudy or rainy and cancel any travel forecast. Or confirm that that Saturday afternoon garden party we will have to take inside the house or cancel it until we have better prospects. All thanks to a new element that will allow you to get a four-day forecast. This new version of the Mountain View application, which is responsible for adding this widget on Android, is not officially available, but it can be installed through APK 14.42 that we can find on the program’s website. beta from Google itself. In any case, if you are not in a hurry, we recommend that you wait until you have the final release or resort, for the moment, to other apps that also offer this same information. This is the case of The Wheater Channel, which also has meteorological radar tools and alerts in case the rain is going to make an appearance in the following hours. >