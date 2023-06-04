Google updates search engine in Gmail mobile app

Among the thousands of emails that a user administers over the course of weeks, a good search service is always necessary to unearth some conversation. Google, responsible for Gmail, one of the main services currently in the sector, is updating its search engine in mobile versions incorporating machine learning models to enhance the experience.
The Workspace blog post indicates that Google will use technology to bring a more targeted and accurate set of results, including a more relevant results sectionfiltering several factors, such as the period of exchange of emails and characteristics such as the frequency of contact to determine this importance.
The blog post states that AI-assisted results will be displayed at the top of the results in a dedicated section, followed by all other results. The novelty will be implemented in the service for the next 15 days for all users. In practice, just do the search and check the update.
The new Gmail search functionality began rolling out through Google’s Rapid Release and Scheduled Release cycles on June 2, 2023. The Rapid Release makes new features available to consumers as soon as they are released by Google, resulting in no downtime. evaluation and immediate availability.
