Google updates search engine in Gmail mobile app

Among the thousands of emails that a user administers over the course of weeks, a good search service is always necessary to unearth some conversation. Google, responsible for Gmail, one of the main services currently in the sector, is updating its search engine in mobile versions incorporating machine learning models to enhance the experience.

The Workspace blog post indicates that Google will use technology to bring a more targeted and accurate set of results, including a more relevant results sectionfiltering several factors, such as the period of exchange of emails and characteristics such as the frequency of contact to determine this importance.