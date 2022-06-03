Google updates its app for people with vision problems with new features

The Google team announced a series of new features for Android that update some important dynamics and apps.

For example, the Lookout app is updated with a new feature that will make it easier for people with vision problems to know what an image they find on their mobile is about.

Lookout is updated with new options

Lookout is a Google app that uses artificial vision to help people with vision problems. This application allows them to use the mobile camera to obtain information about their environment as well as perform different actions on the device.

And now it incorporates a new mode called «Images» that allows users to listen to the description of an image from any application. For example, if they receive an email with an embedded image, they can use this new mode to describe what is reflected in the image.

And the dynamics is very simple, since it will not be necessary to exit the application that you are using at the moment. You just need to open the image, tap on the “Share” options and select the Lookout app icon.

When you perform this action, the app will automatically analyze the image and describe what you see in the photo or the elements that make up the scene. And if there is any text in the image, it will also be included in the description.

On the other hand, with this update other functions of the app have also been improved. For example, Browse, Food Labels, Text, and Documents modes. Although they do not mention what improvements they have received, it will make them more efficient.

Another detail to keep in mind is that the app now works without the need to be connected to the internet, so you won’t have to worry if you’re not near WiFi or don’t have mobile data. To see all these new features, it will be necessary to update the Lookout app on Google Play.