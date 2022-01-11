Google updates Gmail for iOS: a new, more informative widget arrives

Google recently updated its app Gmail for iOS devices which now also offers a second widget in addition to the existing one where, in addition to the possibility of knowing how many unread e-mails there are in the inbox, there is also a button for speed dialing an email and a search interface.

While it wasn’t mentioned in the release notes, it just reports “bug fixes and performance improvements”, this new Gmail widget, announced last November, shows the user the last three e-mails present in the inbox as well as the speed dial key for a new e-mail and the one with our photo to access the ‘app. Unlike the previous widget, this one definitely offers a lot more information.