Google updates Docs to make it faster and easier to use

Google Docs is receiving an update that will make it even easier to take advantage of its features.

These are not new functions, but rather the novelty you will find in the new design of the Docs menus, which aims to be more intuitive and easier to use when working on a document.

Google Docs is much easier to use

Google is updating the Docs menus to make it easier to find the most popular features so users don’t have to spend time searching through menus.

So if the next time you open Docs you find a new design, don’t worry, it’s an update from Google. The idea is that you do not have to complicate yourself by going around the menu too many times until you find the tool you need to use in your document, and that you can access them with a simple click.

To meet this goal, one of the changes being implemented with this new design is that the menus have been shortened. So you no longer have to open a function to be presented with multiple options that will take you to a new menu. Now it will be much simpler and more practical.

Another aspect that has been improved is that the icons are given more priority so that it is easy to recognize the tool or functions in the Docs menu. And of course, with all these changes we will also find a reorganization of the functions so that it is easier to access them when we are working on a document.

This new layout will be enabled by default when the update rolls out, so no action is required. An update that will be available to Google Workspace, G Suite and Business customers. And of course, it will also be implemented for personal Google accounts.