Google updates deletion policy and will delete inactive accounts after 2 years

Google announced this Tuesday (16) an update to the company’s inactive account policy communicating the deletion after two years of inactivity. Thus, if the user does not log in or use the services during this period, all data stored in Workspace (Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar), YouTube, and Google Photos can be deleted.
This measure comprises only personal accounts, while corporate profiles such as companies and schools will not have their files deleted even after 2 years of idleness. “This update aligns our policy with industry standards regarding account retention and deletion, and also limits how long Google retains your unused personal information.”
This policy update will not be implemented as of today, so users will still have a long period to access their accounts to avoid deletion. The first batch of deletions should only happen from December 2023 starting with accounts that were created and never used again.
Google reinforces that various notices and notifications will be sent to the account owner over the months prior to deletion, both to the account email address and to the recovery email (if provided). Subscriber accounts of the One program will not be affected, as the subscription configures activity.
How to keep the account active?
- Reading or sending an email
- Using Google Drive
- Watching a YouTube video
- Downloading an app from the Google Play Store
- Using Google Search
- Using Sign In with Google to sign in to a third-party app or service
Do you often use your Google account or do you prefer other domains? Tell us, comment!