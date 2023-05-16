Google updates deletion policy and will delete inactive accounts after 2 years

Google announced this Tuesday (16) an update to the company’s inactive account policy communicating the deletion after two years of inactivity. Thus, if the user does not log in or use the services during this period, all data stored in Workspace (Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar), YouTube, and Google Photos can be deleted.

This measure comprises only personal accounts, while corporate profiles such as companies and schools will not have their files deleted even after 2 years of idleness. “This update aligns our policy with industry standards regarding account retention and deletion, and also limits how long Google retains your unused personal information.”