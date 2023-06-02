Google updates Call Screen on Pixels: automation is now more intuitive

- Advertisement -

Google has updated in the past few hours Call Screenthe exclusive feature of Pixels capable of answering incoming phone calls from unknown numbers for you to avoid us spam and unwanted calls in general. On Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 it is possible to set automatic “skimming”: the smartphone knows that by default it has to answer incoming calls from unknown numbers, thus saving the time of having to see who it is and “pass” the call to Call Screen .

With the latest update to the Telephone app, Google has slightly modified Call Screen and its automatisms allowing the user to choose the tolerance level of the function with simpler indications. In other words, now the automatism with which Call Screen screens incoming calls from unknown numbers by establishing whether it has to answer or pass the job to the user can be set on three levels:

maximum : Answer any incoming call from an unknown number

: Answer any incoming call from an unknown number medium : Answer suspicious calls

: Answer suspicious calls basis: Respond to calls that are most likely spam.

Previously it was still possible refine Call Screen’s work, but it was less intuitive to do so. Now, with three options, users have less chance of getting confused: those who aren’t very familiar with technology will certainly be fine with it, others may not like the new Call Screen philosophy. Novelty was noticed inside Google Phone version 106.0.534575879.