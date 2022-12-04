Google unveils the best apps and games of 2022 released on the Play Store

O Google released the apps and games that were chosen by the company and the Play Store user community as the best of 2022. The company also highlighted that the chosen inspired unity and participation in communities.

The application Giga Gloob was chosen by Google as the best app of the year. the software brings together famous characters from children’s television in a single app, including Mundo Bita, Miraculous: The Adventures of Ladybug and Masha and the Bear.