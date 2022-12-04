Google unveils the best apps and games of 2022 released on the Play Store

O Google released the apps and games that were chosen by the company and the Play Store user community as the best of 2022. The company also highlighted that the chosen inspired unity and participation in communities.
The application Giga Gloob was chosen by Google as the best app of the year. the software brings together famous characters from children’s television in a single app, including Mundo Bita, Miraculous: The Adventures of Ladybug and Masha and the Bear.
The game Apex Legends Mobile was chosen by the company as the best game of 2022 released for the Google Play Store. O battle royale combines shooting, fluid movements and high-quality visuals, and has managed to attract millions of players.
popular vote
In the popular vote of users of the operating system, the Discovery Plus streaming service application was chosen as the best app of the year on the platform. The application brings together series and programs related to true crimes, nature and animals, science and technology, and more.
The game Kingdom Maker was elected by the Play Store community as the best game of the year. With a medieval theme, the title promises to deliver a lot of fun when conquering new kingdoms and competing in combat to reach the top.
Best apps of 2022
- Best app – Giga Gloob;
- Best app (popular vote) – Discovery Plus;
- Most fun app – Dream by WOMBO – AI Art Tool;
- Best for personal growth – Spoke: Learn English Fast;
- Best for everyday life – Plant Parent-Care Guide;
- Best Hidden Treasure – PetStar: My Dog & Cat Sings;
- Best app for good – Projeto Comprova.
Best games of 2022
- Best game – Apex Legends Mobile;
- Best game (popular vote) – Kingdom Maker;
- Best multiplayer – Dislyte;
- Best casual game – Angry Birds Journey;
- Best Indie Game – Dicey Dungeons;
- Best story – Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds;
- Best game continuity – Roblox.
And you, do you use any of these apps or play some of the winning games? Let us know in the comments down below!