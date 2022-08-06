HomeTech NewsAppsGoogle TV's free TV just around the corner: US channel list leaked

Google TV’s free TV just around the corner: US channel list leaked

Tech NewsApps

Published on

By Brian Adam
Google TV Channels
google tv's free tv just around the corner: us channel
- Advertisement -

at the end of last year google tv hugged them free channels with its integration with Pluto TV, but after a few months we learned that Google was going to settle for third-party services instead he also prepared his own free TV.

Now we know that the google tv channels are just around the corner, at least in the USAwhich is where some of the first free channels that will reach televisions with Google TV have been leaked.

SiFive introduces a chip that advances the potential of the RISC-V architecture

Google TV channels

All the leaked information comes from the Google TV app itself. Their source code displays with strings of texts and images that Google is finalizing the launch of free channels from GoogleTV.

The latest version of the Google TV app hides the text string “Enjoy 50 live TV channels without the need to subscribe, register or download”, thus confirming that Google TV is going to launch its own 50 free channelsand that you will not need to install anything. It will be integrated into the Google TV launcher itself.

Google TV Channels

The application also hides a promotional image that shows some of the more than 30 channels that Google TV will add soon in the United States. Some of the channels are:

  • ABCNewsLive
  • America’s Test Kitchen
  • American Classics
  • The Asylum
  • Battery Pop
  • CBCNews
  • Chive TV
  • deal or no deal
  • divorce court
  • Dry Bar Comedy
  • FailArmy
  • Filmrise Free Movies
  • Hallmark Movies & More
  • It’s Showtime at the Apollo!
  • Kevin Hart’s LOL! network
  • Love Nature
  • Maverick Black Cinema
  • MooviMex
  • NatureVision
  • NBCNews Now
  • Newsmax TV
  • nosy
  • The Pet Collective
  • power nation
  • Reelz
  • teletubbies
  • Today All Day
  • Toon Goggles
  • USAToday
  • WorldPokerTour
  • Wu Tang Collection TV
  • Xumo CrimeTV
  • XumoMovies
  • Xumo Westerns

Google will inform through its application that there will be a wide variety of “news, sports, movies and programs” channels, and as we can see in the leaked list it is true. There will be programs for all tastes and ages, yes, with ads.

Class action lawsuit against Apple Pay: NFC blocking is also becoming a contentious issue in the USA

Surely Google TV will launch free channels first in the United States and in the rest of the world we will have to wait. It is unknown if Google will also launch free channels in Spain, but it is expected that it will, since Samsung TV offers free channels in Spain as well as LG with its LG Channels.

Via | 9to5Google

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Artificial Intelligence

BlenderBot 3, the most advanced Meta chatbot to date, is now available online

Chatbots are present in various situations in our lives. When we...
Apps

Google Duo incorporates Meet functions and launches logo

Google Duo has already taken another step in its reception of the Google Meet...
Tech News

Meta tests a new chatbot… every man for himself

I know that generally when I talk about Facebook and Meta I tend to...
Tech News

Amazon acquires the company behind Roomba vacuums

Amazon surprises this August 5 by announcing the signing of the agreement for the...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.