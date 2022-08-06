Google TV’s free TV just around the corner: US channel list leaked

at the end of last year tv hugged them s with its integration with Pluto TV, but after a few months we learned that Google was going to settle for third-party services instead he also prepared his own free TV.

Now we know that the google tv channels are just around the , at least in the USAwhich is where some of the first free channels that will reach televisions with Google TV have been leaked.

Google TV channels

All the leaked information comes from the Google TV app itself. Their source code displays with strings of texts and images that Google is finalizing the launch of free channels from GoogleTV.

The latest version of the Google TV app hides the text string “Enjoy 50 live TV channels without the need to subscribe, register or download”, thus confirming that Google TV is going to launch its own 50 free channelsand that you will not need to install anything. It will be integrated into the Google TV launcher itself.

The application also hides a promotional image that shows some of the more than 30 channels that Google TV will add soon in the United States. Some of the channels are:

ABCNewsLive

America’s Test Kitchen

American Classics

The Asylum

Battery Pop

CBCNews

Chive TV

deal or no deal

divorce court

Dry Bar Comedy

FailArmy

Filmrise Free Movies

Hallmark Movies & More

It’s Showtime at the Apollo!

Kevin Hart’s LOL! network

Love Nature

Maverick Black Cinema MooviMex

NatureVision

NBCNews Now

Newsmax TV

nosy

The Pet Collective

power nation

Reelz

teletubbies

Today All Day

Toon Goggles

USAToday

WorldPokerTour

Wu Tang Collection TV

Xumo CrimeTV

XumoMovies

Xumo Westerns

Google will inform through its application that there will be a wide variety of “news, sports, movies and programs” channels, and as we can see in the leaked list it is true. There will be programs for all tastes and ages, yes, with ads.

Surely Google TV will launch free channels first in the United States and in the rest of the world we will have to wait. It is unknown if Google will also launch free channels in Spain, but it is expected that it will, since Samsung TV offers free channels in Spain as well as LG with its LG Channels.

Via | 9to5Google