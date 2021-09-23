Google TV will have its own free Netflix. How will it work?

The new operating system for smart TVs from the Big G is here to stay. And, Google TV has earned the honor of being the successor to Android TV, which was launched in 2014 to become the most used OS in the Smart TV sector. And it seems that Google wants to further improve the options offered by its interface. The truth is that Google TV is quite complete. More, if you know the best tricks to make the most of the possibilities of this operating system. And beware, the new goal of the Mountain View-based giant is to offer its own VOD service. A kind of free Netflix for Google TV users. Google TV will face Samsung TV Plus The idea is not new. Recall that Samsung has been offering a free streaming content platform for company customers for some time. And recently Sony introduced Core Bravia, a free service for some Sony TVs. But Google wants to go one step further. And for this reason, as reported by the source of the information, the American company is negotiating with different free streaming platforms and with advertising to integrate their channels on Google TV. It should be noted that this idea is not new at all. Let’s remember that together with the launch of Android TV back in 2014, the big G showed Live Channels, a service that offered online channels for free. And although this app has gradually become obsolete, to the point that it does not have a version for Google TV, it seems that the American giant wants to revive the idea. From what it seems, Google’s idea is that its operating system for televisions integrates a new platform that would host all kinds of free and ad-supported channels. In this way, you can enjoy different broadcasts live and with advertising. On the other hand, the big G would also offer content on demand in the purest Pluto TV style. Obviously, this service would be totally free, and exclusive for customers who use Google TV as an operating system. We do not know if Android will also have its own platform, although it would make all the sense in the world. Regarding the possible launch date of this Google service, it should be noted that it will be necessary to be patient. The company has just started talks with the main free streaming platforms, so we will have to wait until 2022 for them to present this free Netflix for Google TV. >