Google TV will be much easier to configure, how will you achieve it?

Published on

By Brian Adam
Google TV will be much easier to configure, how will you achieve it?
google tv will be much easier to configure, how will
The operating system for televisions google tv It is the evolution of Android that the North American company is developing and currently supports. This offers advances in what has to do with usability and user interface, and the truth is that its operation is quite good. Well, it has been known that work is being done to increase the simplicity of the installation and configuration process. We show you what is to come.

One of the important things to know about this operating system is that it is currently present on a large number of devices. Thus, I was able to find it on televisions like those of Sony or TCL and even the latest version of the Media player Chromecast uses it. Therefore, we are talking about a job that already has a great presence and that, moreover, will gradually increase. In this way, any improvement is welcome.

What is going to improve on Google TV

Taking into account that the installation process is very simple, since you simply have to enter the user that you are going to use in Google (if it is an existing one, better than better, because everything is much faster), the idea that you have in the Mountain View firm is to improve everything that has to do with the setting -either the initial one or the one that is carried out once everything is operational-. And, the ideal that has been known, is really good.

Basically, what will be done is to extract the information that is held on the Android devices associated with the account and, in this way, the Applications What do you have? will install automatically on the computer with Google TV (as long as they are compatible, and an example is services like Spotify or Netflix). But, in addition, it will go a step further, since if you have the access information -the corresponding credentials-, these will be used as well, so you won’t have to enter them with the remote control… a process that is as tedious as it is a common failure. Come on, simpler, impossible to start using everything quickly and safely.

Nreal will bring Steam in beta to its Augmented Reality glasses

A success, which finally arrives

As we have indicated before, the idea is good and will be of great help for those who have a Smart TV or media player with Google TV. But yes, it should be clear that it’s not something new. There are manufacturers that offer similar functions such as Apple and, especially, Amazon in all its products in the Fire TV range (with excellent performance, it must be said). Therefore, what the company that created Android does is jump on the bandwagon where it should be yes or yes, since it makes users have a much more comfortable life.

