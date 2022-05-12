Google TV will allow streaming content from multiple sources with its app

Google continues to advance news on its second day of Google I/O 2022. On this second day, the company addresses the changes it will introduce to Google TV, the renewed connected television experience launched in 2020, noting that support for streaming content from multiple services through a single Android mobile application is closer to being a reality.

For it, the Google TV application for Android will have a central button with which users will be able to transmit the desired content to their televisions from a variety of services, without having to open the official applications of said transmission services in which they have an active subscription .



Improving the TV viewing experience

If the desired content is only available on a single streaming service, Google TV can allow users to bring it to the screen of their televisions from their own mobile phones, from where they will have playback controls at all times.

For now, Google has not offered a complete list of compatible services, although in the ad they show an image of the American platform Peacock with the reboot of the Prince of Bel Air series, so users in that market already know advanced that this platform will enter among the compatible platforms, although when the time comes, Google will make the list of compatible platforms official.

But in addition to this novelty, Google points out that there are currently more than 110 million active Android TV devices, including Google devices and those manufactured by third parties, having received an interesting growth in the last year, since in the Google edition Previous I/O only had 80 million.

Continuing with the numbers, he also pointed out that the Android TV ecosystem currently has more than 10,000 applications available.

And finally, Google has also pointed out some of the tools and functions for Android TV developers that they will have with Android 13, such as the arrival of the Picture in Picture API to enable greater co-viewing options in a similar way to what the technology offers. SharePlay in the ecosystem of Apple applications and services.

Experience developers for Android TV can check all the news of Android 13 at this link.

Image credit: Google