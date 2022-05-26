Google TV update coming, but for now we stop at the watchlist

Google TV users may jump in their chair at the news that an update for the Chromecast has finally arrived. The popular device that allows the wireless transmission of multimedia content to a television had not received a refresh for six months, which is why the announcement of the Big G about it has generated a lot of excitement. On closer inspection, however, it is not that we are facing a possible revolution, quite the contrary. The announcement made via Twitter by the Palo Alto giant does not concern either the arrival of Android 12 or the possibility of managing different profiles. This is just adding a function.

The novelty consists, in summary, in the possibility of ask Google Assistant to show your watchlistan option which in fact was quite lacking and which confirms once again how the system, however effective, lags behind the competition a few steps. To the point that Google has come to give it so much emphasis, evidently not having anything more substantial to shoot. In fact, that’s not even the case. Google itself announced a few hours ago the imminent arrival of the possibility of managing new profiles, also expected for at least a semester and worthy of being highlighted more.

Among the other news coming, there could also be that his advice for screensavers, but we would also expect Android TV 12, already available for a few months, or Android 13, which is already in the beta version.