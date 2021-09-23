Google TV, the new Google Movies, will integrate other streaming services

Currently, when we want to see something on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime and so on, we usually open Justwatch to tell us where the desired movie is. It is one of the few applications that integrates all the titles, and helps to find something without having to go to the search field of each application separately.

Now Google comes to complement it with a new app that replaces Google Movies.

It is Google TV, with a new logo and new functions, which will appear on our android devices in the coming weeks.

The idea is that we can discover new titles more easily using its recommendation system, grouping all the titles from all the integrated platforms.

We will thus see the recommended content of the apps that we indicate, being necessary for this to notify Google TV which are the streaming apps that we usually use.

Also from there we can buy and rent our own titles from the Google database, as was done before with Google movies. That content will be saved in our library and can be viewed even without an Internet connection (as long as it has been downloaded before). We can do it both from a computer and from a mobile or table, as well as on televisions with Google TV.

They also include a function called “My Google TV list”, so that we can save everything that we have seen interesting in the different integrated platforms.

In Spain you can already see the new Google TV screen in the android store. You can see it in this link.