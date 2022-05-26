Google TV, profiles finally arrive: global distribution has begun

It seems that finally the Profiles on Google TV are being distributed, after a false start last year. The novelty, which we had underlined as one of the most serious shortcomings during the review of the latest generation Chromecast, was confirmed to the boys of 9to5google as a spokesperson for the company: the roll-out has already started today at a global level and should be completed, as usual, within a few weeks at the latest.

The profiles were announced towards the end of 2021, but then they disappeared a bit, and Google later said they had been postponed indefinitely. It is not clear what was the cause of the delay, and in any case it seems that the functionality has not undergone changes immediately identifiable compared to the first official communications.

As you can imagine, a profile system is essential for a service that mainly focuses on personalized suggestions based on the user’s taste to differentiate itself from the rest of the competition. However, it is important to underline that, according to the source, Most installed apps, complete with linked accounts, will remain the same for all profiles (excluding those for children), with one notable exception: the Google apps. The custom space will cover the Universal Watchlist, Suggestions and Assistant.

The source makes no mention of searching for updates and other necessary actions by the user, so we imagine that everything will happen on the server side and we will simply have to be patient a little. Have you already received it?