Google TV prepares a ‘restricted mode’, free channels and ‘My list’ in children’s profiles

By 2022 it is expected that devices and televisions based on [Android TV y Google TV](Android TV and Google TV: how they are similar and how they are different) update to Android 12 to receive interesting news, but it seems that the latter, the devices with the Google customization layer, will soon receive more news to through the Play Store.

In the search to offer the best experience in your starting screenwe find out how Google plans to launch at least three new features on its Chromecast with Google TV and on TVs from Sony, TCL and Hisense. Future developments are as follows:

‘Restricted mode’ for Google TV

The novelties have been discovered in the source code of the Google TV launcher application in its version 1.0.4233. One of the first novelties will be the ‘restricted mode’. Said mode already present in the YouTube or YouTube Music application will allow the user to prevent it from being displayed. adult content on home screendisabled autoplay, but according to the description of this option it will only affect free content.

Turn it on to restrict instant-play content with adult themes. This only affects free samples and free movies and shows with ads. You will need to use your PIN to unlock this setting.

There is also a reference to “hidden movies and shows” that would allow users to hide content from the home screen, but it is unknown if it will be related to the already existing children’s profile.

‘My list’ in child profiles

In March 2021, child profiles arrived on Google TV, but only in the United States. Almost a year later we are still waiting in the rest of the planet. The second novelty is found in said profile for children, since it will allow the little ones in the house to have their own list with their favorite series and movies and what they want to see.

“Google TV Channels”

At the end of this year we saw how in the United States Google TV was also going to offer free channels thanks to its integration with Pluto TV. Well, in the source code there are references to “Google TV Channels”. It is rumored that Google could add its own free channels to complement the offer of Pluto TV and future services that start “broadcasting” on Google TV.

Via | 9to5Google

In Engadget Android | How to watch Instagram on a TV with Android TV or Google TV