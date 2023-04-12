Google TV now offers over 800 free ad-supported channels

Starting today, Google TV is adding hundreds of new streaming channels to its home screen, all available for free. These are mainly funded by advertising.

While watching television is becoming more and more expensive, operators regularly increasing the prices of their subscriptions, Google has decided to offer free channels on its Google TV operating system. It has been known for a few months now that the company wanted to embark on such a project, and it is finally materializing. Whether compatible televisions or Chromecast Google TV, all devices should have received the new update.

Google TV now integrates access to free streaming channels such as Tubi, Plex and Haystack News directly into its redesigned Live tab, alongside its existing range of channels from free broadcaster Pluto TV. In this tab, it also organizes its own set of over 800 free live TV channels, including for example US news channels from NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX.

Google lets you top up TV for free

While Roku and Amazon (with its Fire TV) have both already embraced free FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) channels, it’s now up to Google to join the ranks by offering hundreds of shows in turn. direct. Besides, Google TV is adding its own FAST channels that can be streamed without going through an app.

For people who refuse to pay for any live TV subscription serviceFAST programming can certainly be useful for filling in the downtime when you’re tired of watching Netflix or Disney+, which has recently faced the wrath of fans of Marvel series.

For now, it seems that the free channels are only available in the United States, but it is hoped that Google will soon be able to offer the same type of service in France. If you live across the Atlantic, be aware that the redesigned Live tab and additional free Google TV channels will be available on Chromecast and on all TVs equipped with Google TV from Sony, TCL, Hisense and Philips. The company plans to bring these changes to compatible Android TVs and other markets later this year.