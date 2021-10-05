Google TV is now available and replaces Google Play Movies

Google has announced the availability (via: computer today) from Google TV which until recently was a standalone app that you could use with a remote that was sold separately. Today it will remain independent, but taking over from Google Play Movies, the app that could never get a piece of the movie streaming pie.

In this way, Google “gives up”, but only a little. And is that Google TV is a service manager since we can add Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video and enjoy their content there. Netflix and HBO are coming soon, but for now we’ll have to settle for these two.

One service for another

With Google Play Movies we wanted to compete with the aforementioned, there we could rent and buy feature films. However, it seems that renting with subscription models is the right thing to do today, so Google will allow these services on Google TV.

Their business goes through a tab that will allow us to access the old Google Play Movies, although according to elespanol.com, they will also offer free channels over time. However, this service is only confirmed for some countries and it is unknown if it will reach Latin America.

Otherwise, the initial reports mention that the application is very similar to the one it replaces. It is quite basic with a tab for “movies”, another for “series” and another “for you” with recommended content according to our history.

Google TV is now available on Android and you can download it on compatible smartphones, televisions and other devices. If you don’t have a smart tv, you can also download the app with the help of Chromecast.