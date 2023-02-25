5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsGoogle TV is getting a free update that makes it easier to...

Google TV is getting a free update that makes it easier to find what you want

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
w8o9qslsbsdgc3aphnkdjm 1200 80.jpg
w8o9qslsbsdgc3aphnkdjm 1200 80.jpg
- Advertisement -

Smart TV interfaces provide a necessary portal to streaming, smart home control, cloud-based gaming, and multiple other apps and services, but they are typically cluttered with unwanted content recommendations, free ad-supported TV offerings, and, now more often than not, in-your-face advertisements.

Google TV, which powers Google’s Chromecast with Google TV streaming stick and is also used as the smart interface on the best 4K TVs from the likes of Sony, TCL, Hisense, and Philips, is one of the more prominent third-party streaming options for TV makers. But it has also been faulted for screen clutter, and more recently for leaning heavily into ads. The company does occasionally tweak its interface to make it more user-friendly, however, with the latest improvements coming to Google TV users this week.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.