Google TV for Android is renewed in style: now with featured content and new sections

Announced last March, among the Android news for this first half of the year, the app google tv for mobile devices has started to activate a new user interface full of new features.

The application of Google TV for Android receives your first big update since it was launched at the end of 2020 in the United States and at the end of 2021 in Spain. Google wants to turn your application into our center of entertainment and information.

This is the new Google TV for Android

More than a redesign we are facing a renovation. The interface is the same but Google TV has reorganized all its sections and adding a new section which will be the main hub of your home screen.

The ‘Home’ tab that gave way to the tabs with the ‘For you’ recommendations and the suggestions of movies and series has been replaced by the new tab ‘Featured’. This new section offers a personalized source for entertainment news, reviews and more depending on the series and movies and the programs that we like. It is a new way to catch up on both premieres and their latest articles without spoilers.

The ‘For You’ recommendations section goes directly to a new tab in the inner navigation bar. The ‘Shop’ tab remains unchanged and ‘Library’ and ‘My List’ tabs are merged into a single tab so that we have all our lists of series and movies in a single view.

The renovation of Google TV for Android it is already reaching the first users. The first to detect the changes have been the residents of the United States. It is unknown if these news will also reach the rest of the countries.

Via | 9to5Google