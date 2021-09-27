Google TV already integrates with more than 30 VOD services

Back with Google tv, and is that the renewed… application, platform? of the Internet giant does not stop giving us news in what is clearly going to be a strong push by Google to position itself in the halls of half the world, be it through its Chromecast or any device with Android, including of course Android TV.

Now, the mere mention of Google TV confuses you and with good reason, because it seems that not even the company itself is clear yet what that. So let’s review the latest events around the new brand, for which we have to go back to the end of 2013 no less. It was then that Android TV replaced the original Google TV, which has little to do with the current one.

Since then it has rained a lot and Android TV has established itself as a system for smart televisions, until Google TV has reappeared on the scene. Where? In the latest version of Chromecast, the content streamer with which Google has entered millions of homes around the world. In this small device in particular, Google’s main commitment to Google TV.

However, Google TV is also distributed in very specific models of smart televisions from brands such as Samsung, and in sure to maintain the good reception it is having, we will be able to see it on many more devices.

This is Google TV on your TV

On the other hand, Google TV is also the new version of Google Play Movies, the new version of the -by force- popular Android content management application for purchase and rental, now converted into a universal content manager with full attention in the sector of the most widespread video-on-demand services on the market.

But then What the hell is Google TV? A system for smart TVs or a management application for mobile phones? The answer that is closest to reality would be, at this time, both. We will see later on, because the truth is that Google is moving fast with this new “concept” of whatever it ends up being.

In summary, Google TV is, therefore, an evolution of Android TV -on this is based-, but also an evolution of Google Play Movies, all in one … And more to come, hence both Google and the media look at it with attention on this ‘project’.

New VOD services on Google TV

Thus, Google TV will be a content manager without more, understanding as such a guide to the VOD services catalog, video premieres for purchase and rental; but on the right device, now being the most indicated a new generation Chromecast, although everything indicates that sooner or later any gadget with Android will play the role, Google TV will be much more.

As we informed you a few days ago, Google is working to offer free TV channels on Chromecast. And of course, who says Chromecast, says Google TV. However, the thing does not stop there and Google TV will also integrate numerous free and paid TV and VOD services. A preliminary list is as follows:

ABC

Amazon Prime Video

AMC

A&E

Comedy Central

Crackle

Crunchyroll / Funimation

Dc universe

Disney NOW

Disney +

Epix Now

Fox Now

FuboTV

Google Play Movies (now Google TV)

Hulu

HBO Go

HBO Max

History

Kocowa

Lifetime

Mtv

NBC

Paramount + (formerly CBS All Access)

Peacock

Philo

Pluto TV

Showtime

Showtime Anytime

Sling TV

Starz

TBS

The CW

TNT

Tubi TV

Viki / Rakuten

VH1

YouTube TV

Be careful: this list, like the free TV channels announced at first, refers to exclusively to the US market, which is where the technological giants go all out for the market that it is … and because they are from there, go. However, in both cases it is an indication to take into account, because much of that is also seen on this side of the ocean and will move accordingly, although it may take a little longer to do so.

In other words, for those who have a Chromecast that runs Google TV, it will be white and bottled to choose a manager to see what they want, also saving themselves from installing a multitude of applications on the phone to be able to broadcast to the home TV, which for that Google TV will bring them pre-installed.